BigUp Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005691 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

