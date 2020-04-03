Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $408.74 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $408.74 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $13.30 or 0.00196950 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, LBank and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.02650711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00104219 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Gate.io, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

