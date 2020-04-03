Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $198.34 million and approximately $92.02 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.73 or 0.04509483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 198,095,221 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

