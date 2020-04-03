Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $30,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,315,000 after buying an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 164,848 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 458,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $1,691,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

