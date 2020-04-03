BioNTech (BNTX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioNTech to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioNTech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 3 5 0 2.63 BioNTech Competitors 1302 3873 7828 356 2.54

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential downside of 53.06%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 54.73%. Given BioNTech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNTech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $121.63 million -$56.71 million -59.91 BioNTech Competitors $750.95 million $137.67 million 3.00

BioNTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioNTech. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech N/A N/A N/A BioNTech Competitors -4,761.72% -144.49% -38.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNTech peers beat BioNTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer. It also develops individualized neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

