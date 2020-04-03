Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $330.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.60 or 0.00705255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000431 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.