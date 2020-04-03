BitBay Price Up 91.1% Over Last Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BitBay has a market capitalization of $134.71 million and approximately $52,994.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005601 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

