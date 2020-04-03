Bitblocks Trading 119.3% Higher This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 119.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $363,992.61 and approximately $56,916.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029508 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.60 or 1.02150706 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000760 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001556 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 224,228,834 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

