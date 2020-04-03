BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $79,688.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.83 or 0.04441692 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010312 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

