Bitcloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $70,666.42 and approximately $35.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,870,650 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.