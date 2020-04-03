BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0100 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $69,977.83 and approximately $123.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.02486903 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.89 or 0.98437410 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000428 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

