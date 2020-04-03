Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $4.31 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $234.82 or 0.03487438 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and ZB.COM. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.31 billion and approximately $3.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,733.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00751814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,366,550 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bit2C, Cryptomate, Bittylicious, BitBay, CoinBene, xBTCe, BX Thailand, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, Gatecoin, Ovis, Bittrex, EXX, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, WazirX, Cobinhood, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, Kraken, C2CX, Bisq, Coinbase Pro, Bleutrade, Tidex, MBAex, QBTC, OTCBTC, YoBit, Gate.io, IDCM, BTC Markets, Bitso, Liqui, Zaif, Koinim, CPDAX, B2BX, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, TOPBTC, WEX, Fatbtc, Koineks, Crex24, Exrates, Coinnest, CoinTiger, BitForex, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, BTCC, BiteBTC, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinroom, Poloniex, BitMarket, Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, cfinex, Independent Reserve, ACX, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, COSS, Zebpay, OKCoin International, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, Coindeal, Coinbe, FCoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, UEX, Buda, Kuna, Binance, DSX, HitBTC, Bitbank, BigONE, Bibox, HBUS, Cryptohub, Coinsuper, Mercado Bitcoin, CoinEgg, Coinfloor, ZB.COM, bitFlyer, CoinEx, Bitsane, Coinhub, Coinone, ABCC, Bitinka, Coinsquare, Mercatox, Braziliex, Koinex, GOPAX, Huobi and ChaoEX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.