Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $91.12 million and $7.94 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049965 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, YoBit, Coinnest, Exrates, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Kucoin, Binance, CoinBene and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

