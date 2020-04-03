Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $129.17 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $129.17 million and $19.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $7.38 or 0.00109652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, OKEx, Ovis and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00088562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002627 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, OKEx, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Binance, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Indodax, CEX.IO, TDAX, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Koineks, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Exrates, Huobi, BitFlip, Upbit, Exmo, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, BitMarket, Korbit, Bitlish, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bleutrade, C2CX, Coinnest, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, QuadrigaCX, DSX, Coinone, Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Graviex, YoBit, SouthXchange and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

