Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Achieves $87,260.60 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $87,260.60 and $281.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00482351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00109426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

