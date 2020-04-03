Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $123.54 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion and $39.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,749.38 on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ChaoEX, BTCBOX and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.32 or 0.03486473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00750876 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,303,275 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, YoBit, BitMEX, BCEX, Tidex, Coinroom, Fatbtc, Bitbank, DOBI trade, Bitlish, BiteBTC, Exmo, Upbit, LakeBTC, BitBay, FCoin, Bitfinex, bitFlyer, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, BigONE, LBank, Zaif, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Bitinka, Simex, IDCM, Allcoin, Coinbase Pro, itBit, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Bibox, LATOKEN, Covesting, ChaoEX, CPDAX, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, Mercatox, Bitsane, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Poloniex, Korbit, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Exrates, ABCC, Binance, Bitstamp, Coindeal, Gemini, EXX, BitForex, BTCBOX, CoinEx, Coinhub, Iquant, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Liquid, UEX, CoinsBank, Cobinhood, QuadrigaCX, Kryptono, Coincheck, BitMart, OEX, DragonEX, HADAX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Coinsquare, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, C2CX, Paribu, InfinityCoin Exchange, HitBTC, B2BX, Cryptonex, IDAX, MBAex, Gate.io, OOOBTC, xBTCe, Ovis, RightBTC, Negocie Coins, Coinbe, CEX.IO, LocalTrade, Trade By Trade, BtcTrade.im and Hotbit. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

