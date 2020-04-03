Bitcoin Planet Achieves Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.01006589 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00172954 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072589 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.