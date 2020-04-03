Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $176.60 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $2.36 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox, Binance and Korbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00103249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,364,240 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Bithumb, Bibox, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, CoinZest, HitBTC, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Koinex, Binance, DragonEX, YoBit, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Upbit, Indodax, FCoin, CoinEx, Bitrue, Bit-Z, WazirX, Coinsquare, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Kraken, OKEx, MBAex, Hotbit, Gate.io, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Korbit, Coinbit, IDAX, BigONE, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

