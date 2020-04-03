BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Cap Hits $10,027.07

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $10,027.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,396,366 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

