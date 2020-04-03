Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 126.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $21,609.01 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 213% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029365 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00071980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,828.32 or 1.01083415 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00072971 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000748 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001575 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

