BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0001 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $440,569.13 and $23,805.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00485684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00109629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00089065 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000546 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,671,572,720 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

