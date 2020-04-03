Bitcore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.61 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates, Bit-Z and QBTC. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcore has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.02107094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.03493786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00599241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00783481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075592 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00484219 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,176,325 coins and its circulating supply is 17,675,365 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Exrates, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

