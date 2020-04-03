Bitfex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,464.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $344,526.75 and $1,464.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitfex token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 220.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitfex Token Profile

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex's total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com.

Bitfex's official message board is medium.com/idap-io.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

