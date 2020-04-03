BitGuild PLAT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,265.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $6,289.12 and $63,265.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

