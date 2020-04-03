BitRewards Trading 155.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. BitRewards has a total market cap of $13,639.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 155.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00339728 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00419297 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BitRewards is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

