Bitrue Coin (BTR) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $262,933.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.58 or 0.04486641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010430 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue.

