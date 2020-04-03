BitSend Market Capitalization Achieves $144,917.48 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BitSend has a market capitalization of $144,917.48 and $2,850.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.01005993 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000949 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,754,875 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

