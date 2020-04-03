BitStash Reaches Market Cap of $18,494.76 (STASH)

BitStash (CURRENCY:STASH) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One BitStash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and IDEX. During the last seven days, BitStash has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. BitStash has a market capitalization of $18,494.76 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitStash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitStash Token Profile

BitStash (STASH) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BitStash’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,831,596,769 tokens. BitStash’s official Twitter account is @bitstashco. BitStash’s official message board is bitstash.co/blog. The official website for BitStash is bitstash.co.

Buying and Selling BitStash

BitStash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

