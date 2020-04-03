BitTorrent Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $47.67 million and $37.03 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

