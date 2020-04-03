Bitvolt Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,114.02 (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $1,114.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitvolt has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004716 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

