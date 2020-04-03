BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BJRI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

