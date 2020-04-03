BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

