Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $3,205,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

