BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $32,268,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.