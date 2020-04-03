Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725,408. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

