Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,948. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

