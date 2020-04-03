Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 3,631 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 4.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.33% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.29. 3,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,811. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

