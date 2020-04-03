Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,667,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,262,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260,725 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,045,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,814,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,197,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,116. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $63.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

