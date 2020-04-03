Blackline (BL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blackline (NASDAQ: BL) recently:

4/2/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Blackline had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Blackline had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Blackline was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/14/2020 – Blackline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Blackline had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Blackline stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,234 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackline by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackline by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

