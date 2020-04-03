BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.40. 40,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,123. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.