Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BTZ opened at $11.52 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

