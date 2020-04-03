BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 248,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,928. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

