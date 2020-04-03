BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CII stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

