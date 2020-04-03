BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

