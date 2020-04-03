Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.96.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

