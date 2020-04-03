BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 14,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

