BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BGT stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

