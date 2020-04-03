Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 146.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:BME opened at $33.89 on Friday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

