BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 38.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.27.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,744. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.