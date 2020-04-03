BlackRock Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 378,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,609. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

